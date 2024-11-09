‘AI-driven security systems can safeguard from cyber attacks’

Sri City: The district police department and the cybercrime wing in collaboration with Sri City organised an awareness session on ‘Cyber Crime & Cyber Security’ for IT and Human Resource Managers of various industrial units in Sri City on Friday. The session featured a detailed presentation by IL Narasimha Rao, cyber security expert, Hyderabad, who addressed cyber threats and preventive strategies.

Narasimha Rao addressed current cyber threats, financial fraud tactics, computer hacking and the growing need for digital vigilance. He noted that investment scams and relationship frauds often target personal information from social media platforms like WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook, using it to instil a ‘fear of arrest.’ Discussing cyberattacks like ransomware—which target corporate digital assets and demand payment for decryption—he recommended AI-driven security systems as a safeguard.

He highlighted common human errors that lead to major security breaches and emphasized secure practices, such as safeguarding against identity theft, creating robust passwords, and using Two-Factor Authentication. Opening the session, Sri City’s Head, Security & Vigilance Y Ramesh expressed gratitude to the police department for choosing Sri City as the venue for this timely workshop. He emphasised the importance of staying informed about cybersecurity, urging participants to fully grasp the risks and preventive measures to protect their systems.

Sri City DSP Paideswara Rao highlighted the purpose behind the session, noting that the Superintendent of Police, Tirupati, had initiated this awareness campaign to empower users with practical cybersecurity knowledge for both workplace and personal safety.