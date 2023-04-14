All eligible will get benefits of welfare schemes: YSRCP

Ongole (Prakasam district): The YSR Congress Party leaders including Ongole Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana and OUDA chairperson Singaraju Meena Venkatrao toured the division and interacted with the locals as part of 'Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan' stickering programme in Ongole on Thursday. 25th division YSRCP president Patnam Madhusudan and ward secretariat convener Ayyappa also participated in the tour.

The YSRCP leaders explained to the public the welfare programmes being launched by the State government and enquired whether they are reaching them and if not, their issues in receiving them.

They assured that all eligible people will receive the benefits and advised the volunteers to assist them and follow up. They said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch more welfare programmes in future and requested public support to the YSRCP and local MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.