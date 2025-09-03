All municipal depts to be shifted to new CRDA building soon

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said APCRDA office is being constructed with 3 lakh square feet of built-up area and most of the construction work was already completed between 2014-19. He said the previous government halted the construction midway due to its “three-capitals” policy. He visited the CRDA Head Office in Rayapudi, which is getting ready for inauguration on Tuesday. Later, addressing the media, he said for CRDA office work, officials have to travel frequently from Amaravati to Vijayawada. Some municipal departments are functioning from Mangalagiri and Tadepalli. Now, all municipal departments will be shifted to this CRDA office. He further said that this office has been set up to make governance easier for the public. “We will inaugurate the CRDA office this month itself on an auspicious day,” he said. He said offices of CRDA, ADC Ltd, Director of Municipal Administration, Director Town Planning and Country planning, Swachh Andhra Corporation will be shifted here.

Minister Narayana stated that a very small number of farmers in Amaravati, who have still not given their lands under the land pooling scheme, are being requested once again. He reiterated that land pooling would bring greater benefits to the capital region farmers compared to land acquisition.

He said that construction works in Amaravati have now gained momentum. However, within the construction zones, there are still small land parcels ranging from 1 acre to 5 acres that have not been handed over to the CRDA through land pooling. Such lands together amount to nearly 1,800 acres, he said.

He announced that it has been decided to acquire these lands through the land acquisition process. This decision was taken during the 52nd CRDA meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

He further added that the CRDA Commissioner has been empowered to carry out the land acquisition of these parcels.