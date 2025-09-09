All set for ‘Super Six-Super Hit’ public meeting in Anantapur

Anantapur: The Anantapur district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the upcoming “Super Six-Super Hit” public meeting scheduled for September 10, where Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, several cabinet ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives are expected to participate.

To ensure a smooth and secure event, District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, SP Jagadeesh, Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, and officials from the Chief Minister’s security wing inspected two helipads set up opposite Tata Motors on the Anantapur-Bengaluru National Highway, as well as the main meeting venue at GMR Grounds, Srinagar Colony.

Collector Dr Vinod Kumar stated that detailed reviews are being conducted on traffic management, emergency medical services, ambulances, and the establishment of a command control room.

Special committees have been formed to oversee various aspects of the event.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav stated that this public meeting serves as a platform to thank the people for their support, especially after fulfilling key election promises within the first year of governance.

He, along with Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, Narayana, Ramprasad Reddy, Ravikumar, TDP State President Palla Srinivas, MLAs, and other senior leaders reviewed ongoing arrangements.

Instructions were also issued for compound clearance, jungle cleaning, and removal of electric wires at the helipad site. Convoy rehearsals and trial landings are scheduled for Tuesday. The district administration assured that detailed traffic diversions and movement plans will be released soon to ensure the smooth conduct of the mega event, which is expected to draw thousands of attendeesfrom across the region.