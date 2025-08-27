Alliance leaders reassure that VSP will not be allowed to privatise

Visakhapatnam: As long as alliance is in power, privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will not be allowed at any cost, reassured the public representatives of Visakhapatnam. Making their stand clear against the 100 percent strategic sale of the plant, they emphasised that if the Union government aimed at privatising the VSP, it would not be approving Rs.11,440 crore of revival package to it.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat along with MLAs, including Palla Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and Kolla Lalitha Kumari and PGVR Naidu, underlined that the YSRCP leaders have been deliberately spreading false propaganda against the VSP.

Standing together, the public representatives of Visakhapatnam underlined the need to operate RINL in its full capacity. “From a limping state during the YSRCP’s tenure to the three blast furnaces running in full capacity, the NDA government is keen on bringing the plant on to a profitable track,” TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao mentioned.

Even as the expression of interest was issued recently to over 30 critical departments to hand them over to private agencies, Palla Srinivasa Rao reasoned that it was only meant for better maintenance and streamlining contract staff and certainly not a move towards privatisation.

Reiterating that the VSP is a matter of pride to Visakhapatnam, MP Sribharat said, “Our goal is to make VSP incur profits and privatisation has never been in our agenda. As projected by the YSRCP leaders, VSP land will not be sold. Even to NMDC, some allocation was made on a lease basis alone.”

Further, the MP stated that he requested the Steel Ministry to provide strong leadership to the VSP so that it would reclaim its lost glory. “Certain specific management issues will also be looked into soon,” he assured. Talking about the new railway zone, Sribharat stated that he had met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the zone operation will commence next at the new Deck building of the VMRDA. An underpass bridge is being proposed near S.Kota apart from additional railway lines, he shared.