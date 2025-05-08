Alluri, a beacon of revolutionary spirit: Collector Ranjith

Kurnool: Alluri Sitarama Raju stands as a timeless symbol of revolutionary spirit and his valor continues to inspire youth, said district Collector P Ranjith Basha. On the death anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter, he garlanded the portrait of Alluri Sitarama Raju and paid respects at the Collectorate Mini Conference Hall on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector described Alluri as a luminous force in the history of India’s freedom struggle.

“His fight against British colonial rule marks a distinct and significant chapter in our independence movement,” he noted. Praising Alluri as a great revolutionary, who laid his life for the welfare of society, the Collector emphasised the importance of social responsibility among all citizens, urging people to draw inspiration from Alluri’s ideals and contribute to the service of the nation and society. The Collector further underlined the importance of acquainting students with the history of Alluri Sitarama Raju. “His legacy should inspire us all to support those in helpless conditions,” he added.

During British rule, tribal populations in the forest regions faced severe hardships and exploitation. The British imposed restrictions on the collection and sale of forest produce, subjecting the indigenous people to severe oppression. Alluri led a fierce resistance against these injustices and secured liberation for the tribals, the Collector remarked. He urged the youth to move forward with Alluri’s spirit as their guiding force. Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, CPO Himaprabha Karraju, Collectorate AO Vijayashree, Special Deputy Collector Chiranjeevi, District Tourism Officer Vijaya, District Co-operative Officer Ram Anjaneyulu, and several other officials attended the event.