Amalapuram : Identify lands for new district offices, officials wers told by Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik

Amalapuram : Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik directed the officials of all the departments to identify suitable government lands in view of carving out of new Amalapuram district soon.

He convened a review meeting with all departments in Amalapuram division to identify government places for district offices in connection with the formation of the new district at Sub Collector's office here on Friday. He said that the new district of Amalapuram needs 36 to 40 district offices with a total of 103 government departments.

He instructed the officials to expedite the identification of government vacant lands in Amalapuram Urban and Rural areas and submit the reports expeditiously.

After the formation of Amalapuram district, the district collector's office needs five acres of government land, while the district superintendent of police's office needed three acres and other government departments also needed government land.