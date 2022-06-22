Amanchi Krishna Mohan seeks time to appear before CBI in remarks against judges case

YSRCP leader and former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan said he would not appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today. He informed the CBI cyber crime unit in Delhi about this stating that he had to attend other events according to a pre planned schedule. The former MLA said that he would appear for trial within a week if the CBI permits. The CBI officials accepted Amanchi's request.

It is known that CBI served notices to Amanchi Krishna Mohan under CRPC section 41(A) on Tuesday asking him to attend trial in case of indecent remarks on judges on social media

The CBI asked him to come to the CBI camp office at Call Tex Road in Vijayawada at 10.30 am today.

Amanchi Krishna Mohan had earlier appeared before the CBI in Visakhapatnam on the same issue. The CBI registered the case in 2020 on the orders of the High Court for making comments on the judges.