Anantapur police step up vigilance through drones

Anantapur: Police personnel under the direction of SP P Jagadeesh have stepped up vigilance in the district by pressing into action drone cameras particularly in Kakyanadurgam, Uravakonda and in the two town limits of Anantapur town.

The drone cameras were pressed into action keeping in view women security in the district.

The drones hover over Prasannayanapalle, Naiknagar, Adarshanagar, Vidhyuthnagar, Jesusnagar and Misamma compound in Anantapur town under the supervision of SI Rushyendra Babu.

In Kalyandurg town the focus is more on traffic regulation and removal of obstacles like pushcarts etc on roads impending free flow of traffic. Through drone camera vigilance, eve-teasing also is being controlled.

In Uravakonda too, drones hover over the main fares of the town to capture traffic indiscipline and eve-teasing incidents at the locations of Indiranagar, Clock Tower, 10th ward and CCV Nagar etc.