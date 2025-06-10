Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to receive rains amidst unusual weather conditions

Strange weather patterns are currently affecting the Telugu states, with the sun shining alongside a slow progress of the monsoon. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a significant statement indicating that light to moderate rains are anticipated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to the influence of a trough in the atmosphere.

This trough, extending from Madhya Pradesh through Vidarbha to Telangana at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level, is expected to bring rainfall. Additionally, a secondary trough has formed between 3.1 and 4.5 km above mean sea level, stretching from northern Tamil Nadu through interior Karnataka into southern Maharashtra.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has reported that the winds in Telangana are currently blowing from the west-northwest, enhancing the likelihood of moderate rain across the region.

On Tuesday, residents in districts such as Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal can expect light to moderate rain, along with thundershowers and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph.

In terms of temperature, Adilabad is predicted to see a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Medak will experience a minimum of around 27.3 degrees Celsius.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Amaravati Meteorological Centre has also forecasted light to moderate rain in several areas of Alluri, Annamaya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. In contrast, districts including Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Kakinada, Konaseema, Thugo, Pago, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nellore are set to face scorching temperatures, with maximums ranging from 41 to 42.5 degrees Celsius. Ellundi is likely to record maximum temperatures between 40 to 41 degrees Celsius.