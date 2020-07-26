Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assures full support to SRM University

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, acknowledging the efforts of SRM University-AP, has extended full cooperation and support in the development and future plans of SRM University-AP.

After inaugurating the newly built complex of research laboratories and auditorium of international standards on the university campus here on Thursday, he met with Dr T R Parivender, the founding Chancellor of SRM University-AP and MP of Perambalur Constituency in Tamil Nadu, Dr P. Sathyanarayanan, president of the University, Dr VS Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Dr D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dr D. Gunasekharan, Registrar. Affirming his stand on the expansion of the education sector, he said that his government attaches great importance to the advancement of the education sector and is ready to provide full support to higher educational institutions.

Earlier, Dr Parivender welcoming the Chief Minister requested him to help in the creation of roads and other infrastructure required for the development of the university.

The Chief Minister assured that the growth of the education sector is one of the top priority works for his government.

He instructed Dhanunjaya Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, for improving the road connectivity to the University and facilitate other infrastructure development aspects.