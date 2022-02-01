Andhra Pradesh: Cold waves conditions to continue for the next two days in the state

The Weather Department has forecasted minimum temperatures in the two Telugu states by which the intensity of cold waves is increasing. The people are afraid to leave their homes as low temperatures are recorded at night. Meanwhile, it is predicted that the cold waves will increase in both the Telugu states for the next two days.

While coming to Andhra Pradesh, temperatures have fallen to a minimum especially in Visakhapatnam, the cold wave is increasing day by day. The Meteorological Office said that the weather has changed drastically in the last four to five days and the cold wave has intensified due to heavy snowfall. Paderu, Chintapalli, Araku, Minumuluru, and Lambasinge are the worst affected areas with the lowest temperatures.

The people are unable to get out of their homes due to the severity of the cold waves and foggy conditions from morning till ten o'clock. On the other hand, Telangana also witnessed the lowest temperature with Arli T in Adilabad district recorded 6.2 degrees celsius.