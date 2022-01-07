Andhra Pradesh: Election results doesn't depend on the alliances, says Chandrababu

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu said that he had won the elections seven times without campaigning in Kuppam. He said he was emotionally attached to them. He inaugurated the Oxygen Plant at the Government Hospital under the auspices of the NTR Trust as part of his Kuppam tour.



Chandrababu later spoke to the media and criticised YS Jagan alleging of doing destructive politics and threatening the opposition parties. He was incensed that the chief minister is threatening the people in media and judiciary.

The former chief minister opined that there was a strong resentment among the people on the YSRCP rule. He said that the YSRCP party workers are facing the heat.

While responding to the alliance in the elections, Naidu said that there is nothing to do with alliance for the results of the elections. He said TDP had won even without the alliance. Naidu further said everything depends on the people voting in the elections.

Earlier, Chandrababu made interesting comments on the alliance with Jana Sena. He said he had interest in alliance with Pawan Kalyan and opined there is no receprocation from the latter.