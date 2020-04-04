Andhra Pradesh getting closure to double century COVID19 positive cases

Amaravati: The AP Health, Medical and Family Welfare department confirmed 26 new COVID19 positive cases on Saturday. With this, the total COVID19 positive cases mounted to 190 in the State, getting closure to double century.

If we see from last Saturday to this Saturday, the total number of cases mounted from just 19 to 190, an abnormal increase. Within a span of last four days, the total number of cases skyrocketed from just 44 on April 1 to 190 on April 4 at 6 pm. This number may be increased in the State, suspected the authorities in the government.

In addition to that, a state government confirmed that 4 patients tested negative and one died so far. Out of the 190 positive cases, more than 90 percent have traveled history to New Delhi and attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting there.

Out of the total positive cases, there are 32 in both Nellore and Krishna, 26 in Guntur, 23 in Kadapa, 19 in Prakasam, 15 each at Visakhapatnam and West Godavari, 11 in East Godavari, 10 in Chittoor, 4 in Kurnool and 3 in Anantapur district.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that we should show love and affection towards the patients, but should not discriminate. He addressed the people through television on Saturday, where he urged the people to fight against the Coronavirus with unity and national spirit.