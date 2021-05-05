Andhra Pradesh: Govt. issues guidelines for curfew, directs collectors to enforce it strictly

The Andhra Pradesh state government has taken a key decision to impose curfew across the state from Wednesday. To this end, the government today issued orders setting out guidelines regarding the imposition of curfew. According to the orders, the curfew will continue from today till May 18. Meanwhile, the government has announced that state borders will be closed from 12 noon on Wednesday to 6 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued orders exempting several sections from the curfew such as print and electronic media, Telecommunications, internet, broadcasting, IT services. Banks, LPG, CNG and gas outlets were exempted from the curfew. In addition to these, power generation, distribution, supply companies are exempt from the orders mentioned. Water supply, sanitation, warehouses, security services were exempted.

The government has directed air and rail passengers traveling to other destinations to show tickets. Industries, agriculture, allied sectors, government and private hospitals, doctors and staff are exempted from the curfew. However, the government has made it clear that those who are exempt must wear identity cards during travel.

Meanwhile, the government has imposed corona restrictions on weddings, festivities and celebrations. The government has made it clear that permission must also be obtained to celebrate already arranged weddings. Restrictions on weddings and other good deeds should not exceed 20 people. The orders issued by the government that Section 144 should be enforced throughout the day. District collectors and department heads were instructed to strictly enforce corona restrictions.