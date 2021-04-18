Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh writes to YS Jagan, urges to cancel SSC and Intermediate exams

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has asked the government to reconsider the conduct of Class X and Inter examinations at a time when the coronavirus cases are rampant in the state. He has already written a letter to AP CM Jagan and said some students were at risk of losing their lives if they were infected with the virus.



Lokesh suggested that it would be best to cancel the exams to avoid uncertainty, anxiety and stress among students and parents. He reminded that the centre had cancelled the CBS exams, the Telangana government had cancelled the intermediate first year examinations and Class X and Inter and postponed the examinations of the second year of Inter.

He said more than 15 lakh students in our state were required to appear for the Class X and Inter examinations and warned that it would not be appropriate to risk the health of students at a time when the vaccine distribution is going on. Lokesh demanded that coronavirus prevention measures be taken till the vaccine capacity in the state is increased.