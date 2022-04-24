Andhra Pradesh: Six of a family injured as a tractor overturns in Chintalapudi of Eluru

In a tragic incident, six members of the same family and two others were seriously injured in a road accident while on their way to a divine visit in Chintalapudi of Eluru district.



According to the details provided by the victim's family members a man from Balavarigudem village in Chintalapudi mandal for his son's Annaprasana ceremony set off with 20 relatives on a tractor to the Maremma temple in the Putreli village in NTR district. However, the tractor overturned when it came near Talarlapally leaving eight people seriously injured in the crash.

The injured were rushed to Chintalapudi Government Hospital. After first aid, they were shifted to Eluru Government Hospital for better treatment. Six of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.