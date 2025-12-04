Andhra Pradesh to receive rains as Cyclone Ditwah weakens to low pressure

Cyclone Ditwah has significantly weakened, transforming into a depression two days ago and subsequently into a low-pressure area on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department has forecast light rains across the state over the next two days. However, it has warned of moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thundershowers specifically in the Sripotti Sriramulu Nellore and Tirupati districts.

In recent reports, the effects of Cyclone Ditwah have been particularly severe, with torrential downpours recorded in both Sripotti Sriramulu Nellore and Tirupati districts. Chittamur in Tirupati district saw an impressive 27.6 cm of rainfall from Tuesday morning to Wednesday. Other areas reported significant rainfalls including 27.2 cm in Sarvepalli, 24 cm in Idagali, and 23.8 cm in Allampadu. Numerous places in the region, such as Gudur, are currently grappling with the immediate repercussions of these heavy rains.

Gudur town has experienced substantial flooding, with low-lying areas inundated and vehicles stranded. Heavy floodwaters have obstructed traffic at Varagali Cross on the Chillakur National Highway, halting travel on routes such as Gudur to Paricharla Vari Palem and Gudur to Vindur. The Chittamur Naidupeta road has also been closed due to overwhelming water levels.

The flooding situation has led to widespread disruptions in power supply across various areas. Several regions, including Chavatapalem, Janardhan Reddy Colony, and Madhu Reddy Colony in Gudur, are facing overflow issues. Authorities have raised eight gates to release water from Pambaleru Vagu and Upputeru Vagu, while heavy rains continue to affect regions including Nellore Rural, Saidapuram, Naidupeta, Allur, and Tirupati district.