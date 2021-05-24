Andhra Pradesh: Youth murdered following a dispute while drinking alcohol in Nellore

A clash between the two groups led to a murder of a young man in Kavali of Nellore district. Going into details, two batches of young people are drinking separately at a bar, meanwhile one of the members of a batch went to another group for match box, which led to a dispute leaving one member dead.



According to the Kavali Two Town police report, some youths jumped over the walls of a locked educational institution in Kavali town and drank alcohol. In this backdrop, a young man named Chandrasekhar, went near another batch for a matchbox. The dispute between them arised and, which led to the murder of Sheikh Zamiruddin (25).



The deceased's father complained to the police that his son Sheikh Zamiruddin was caught by Bogiri Nikhil and Kaki Rahul was stabbed in the throat with a beer bottle. The complaint stated that Prithviraj, a friend of the deceased, sustained serious injuries. Two Town Circle Inspector Mallikarjuna Rao and Sub Inspector T. Aruna Kumari are inspected the scene and registered a case and investigating further.







