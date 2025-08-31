  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anjaneyulu’s services to DIPR remembered

Anjaneyulu’s services to DIPR remembered
x

District Collector G Raja Kumari and Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan felicitating Photographer Anjaneyulu on occasion of his retirement in Kurnool on Saturday

Highlights

Nandyal: The services rendered by K Anjaneyulu, Photographer in the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), who retired after 32 years...

Nandyal: The services rendered by K Anjaneyulu, Photographer in the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), who retired after 32 years of dedicated service, will always be remembered, said District Collector G Raja Kumari and Joint Collector C Vishnucharan.

Speaking at the retirement function held on Saturday at the Collectorate, the District Collector, Joint Collector, District Revenue Officer, DIPRO, and staff lauded Anjaneyulu’s commitment and sincerity in discharging his duties.

They recalled that he meticulously covered visits of dignitaries to the district and official programmes of the administration, earning the appreciation of senior officials till the very last day of his service.

DIPRO Ch Purushotham highlighted that Anjaneyulu worked efficiently in the erstwhile Kurnool district, capturing photographs of several prominent leaders’ visits without any lapse.

He also played a key role in ensuring wide coverage of government welfare schemes and developmental programmes, thus contributing significantly to the department’s recognition.

On this occasion, the District Collector and Joint Collector felicitated Anjaneyulu and his wife with silk clothes and a Nandi idol, symbol of Nandyal district. DIPR staff too offered a warm farewell. DRO Ramu Naik, Collectorate officials, revenue staff, and DIPR employees participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick