AP 1st state to approve GST 2.0

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, welcoming the GST 2.0 reforms. With this, Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to pass such a resolution in support of the reforms.

The House thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in reforms aimed at benefiting people and boosting the nation’s economic growth. The Assembly also congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her role in shaping the GST 2.0 framework.

