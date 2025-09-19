Live
- Revanth to huddle with Cong leaders in Delhi
- NCC cadets excel in all India competitions
- Vote deletion can’t be done online: EC
- Rahul fires another 'vote chor' salvo
- Heavy rains bring city to a halt
- Police reach out to road accident victims through assistance centre
- As part of expanded relief measure, LG India launches CSR Foundation
- Resolve pending land acquisition issues soon: Collector to babus
- Lawyers boycott courts
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th Sep 2025
AP 1st state to approve GST 2.0
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, welcoming the GST 2.0 reforms.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, welcoming the GST 2.0 reforms. With this, Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to pass such a resolution in support of the reforms.
The House thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in reforms aimed at benefiting people and boosting the nation’s economic growth. The Assembly also congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her role in shaping the GST 2.0 framework.
Next Story