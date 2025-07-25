AP Cabinet nod for Rs. 80K-cr investments

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday approved investment proposals totaling an impressive Rs 80,000 crore. Other key decisions also included the green light for the first phase of Metro Rail projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, along with a new policy to boost electronics manufacturing. Addressing the media at the Secretariat after the Cabinet meet, Minister for Information and Public Relations K Parthasarathy detailed the Cabinet's resolutions. Among the significant approvals were proposals from the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), including an investment of Rs 16,466 crore by SIFY Infinite Spaces Limited to establish a data centre in Visakhapatnam.

For this project, 3.6 acres of land will be allotted in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam. The Cabinet also approved other investment proposals from IT companies.

A major strategic move by the government is the approval of the AP Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy 4.0. This policy aims at attracting global investments in the electronics components manufacturing sector, leveraging central government incentives that have previously benefited states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

Parthasarathy announced the Cabinet's approval to invite tenders for the first phase of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project, estimated at a cost of Rs 11,498 crore. Similarly, the Vijayawada Metro Rail Project Phase-I, with an estimated cost of Rs 10,118 crore, also received Cabinet approval.

Other crucial decisions included amendments to the AP Regulation of Unauthorised Layouts and Plot Rules., approval for the procurement of tobacco with a limit of 20 quintals per farmer and the acceptance of the report submitted by Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy on the Tirumala stampede. The Chief Minister has directed officials to initiate action against those found to have failed in their duties during the incident.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Naidu addressed his ministers, advising them to prioritise the allotment of house sites to the poor. He also stressed that Andhra Pradesh should take a leading role in Green Hydrogen initiatives. Referring to his upcoming Singapore tour, the Chief Minister recalled that Singapore had previously come forward to develop Amaravati, but the previous YSRCP government had ‘driven away’ the Singapore company by branding them as corrupt. He underscored the critical need for rebuilding ‘Brand AP’ and re-convincing Singaporean companies to invest in the state.