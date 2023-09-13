AP cabinet to meet in September 20, assembly session likely from 21

Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting will be held on the 20th of this month, with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chairing the meeting. The Council of Ministers will discuss and make decisions on important matters during this meeting. The cabinet will also discuss on the conduction of Assembly meetings.



Additionally, it is mentioned that the AP assembly meetings are expected to be held for five days starting from the 21st of this month, with a possibility of extending it for two more days if necessary.

It is likely that the contract employees regularisation bill will be introduced during these meetings. Furthermore, the government may introduce bills related to ordinances and new bills in the assembly.