AP Cabinet to meet today to discuss and approve crucial issues

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting is scheduled for today (Tuesday) at 11 am, taking place at the State Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. A total of 25 items are on the agenda for discussion.

During the meeting, the Council of Ministers is expected to approve investments from several companies that were sanctioned in the sixth meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). The Cabinet is also set to endorse the AP Leather and Footwear Policy 4.0 and will review investments amounting to Rs. 33,000 crores across 19 projects. This influx of investment is anticipated to create approximately 35,000 job opportunities in sectors including energy, tourism, IT, and electronics.

As the alliance government approaches the completion of its first year in power by June 12, discussions will focus on significant publicity regarding development, welfare, and industrial growth initiatives implemented over the past year. Other key topics to be addressed include the approval of administrative permissions for the Polavaram-Banakacharla project and the transfer of employees. The Cabinet will also deliberate on land allocations for various organisations.

Chief Minister Naidu's schedule for the day includes arriving at the Secretariat by 10.45 am before participating in the Cabinet meeting at 11.00 am. He is expected to return to his residence in Undavalli at 6.30 pm.