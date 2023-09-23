  • Menu
AP CID begins questioning Chandrababu at Rajahmundry jail in Skill Development case

A team of 9 CID officers investigating Chandrababu in the Andhra Pradesh skill Development scam case.

A team of 9 CID officers investigating Chandrababu in the Andhra Pradesh skill Development scam case. CID will interrogate Chandrababu till 5 pm as per the court orders by giving a break of 5 minutes for every hour during trial. Chandrababu allowed to talk to his lawyers during break time

The interrogation is conducted in a special room in Chandrababu barrack in the presence of two mediators and a photographer along with one DSP and two CIs in each team headed by Dhanunjaya.

The CID has set up Laptop and printers to record Chandrababu's answers besides video recording. Only one lawyer is allowed on behalf of Chandrababu. Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu has undergone medical tests before trial.

