AP CM Chandrababu Advocates for AI Development and Job Creation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed the media at the State Secretariat following his recent trip to Davos, highlighting the rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its implications for job creation. Naidu, who has attended the World Economic Forum in Davos since 1997, positioned himself as a pioneer in promoting India's presence on the global stage.

During the conference, Naidu emphasized the shift in focus from Information Technology (IT) to AI. "If we used to talk about IT, now we are talking about AI," he stated, underscoring the significant growth of AI technologies worldwide.

The Chief Minister called for a transformative approach to employment in India. "We should not be asking for jobs. We should be in a position to give them," he asserted, pointing out that during his tenure as Chief Minister of the unified Andhra Pradesh, he successfully attracted international companies, leading to a burgeoning high-tech industry. "Now, Telugu people are working in various capacities all over the world," he noted proudly.

Naidu outlined his vision for a collaborative spirit among states and sectors, saying, "Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, National Cinema, Sports, Janmabhoomi, and Karmabhoomi should all be served." He also highlighted the importance of exports in boosting the economy and creating jobs, particularly through the establishment of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Chandrababu Naidu expressed optimism about India's economic trajectory, declaring, "India has a golden future in the world. A stable government is continuing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We will surpass China in GDP growth rate from 2028." His remarks reflect a commitment to harnessing technology and innovation to drive economic growth and job creation in the state and beyond.