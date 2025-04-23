AP CM Chandrababu attends funeral of TDP leaders, extends support to kin

The murder of a prominent Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Veeraiah Chowdhury, has sent shockwaves through the Ongole community. The former Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) member was viciously attacked in his office on Ongole Bypass Road at approximately 7:30 PM on Tuesday, sustaining fatal injuries from over 53 stab wounds. He died at the scene.

In the wake of this shocking incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu attended Chowdhury's funeral in Ammanbrolu, where he paid his respects and offered condolences to the grieving family. Naidu expressed his disbelief over the brutal nature of the murder, describing it as an atrocity that should not occur in the state, especially under TDP governance.

"I am unable to digest the murder of Veeraiah Chowdhury. I learned of the news while I was in Delhi yesterday. We have initiated a comprehensive investigation involving 12 teams, examining every possible angle," said Naidu. He confirmed that the attackers were believed to be hardened criminals, highlighting the extent of the violence inflicted upon Chowdhury.

Remembered as a dedicated leader who stood by farmers during the Amaravati farmers' march and actively campaigned in the Chirala and Santanutalapadu constituencies, the loss of Veeraiah Chowdhury has left a significant void in the local political landscape.

Naidu urged anyone with information regarding the murder to contact the toll-free number 9121104784, reiterating his commitment to bringing those responsible to justice. "Those who engage in murderous politics will ultimately meet their reckoning," he warned.