AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Supports Demonetization, Praises PM Modi on Operation Sindoor and India-Pak Relations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke in an interview with a national media channel, addressing several important topics including demonetization of high-value currency notes, Operation Sindoor, the Waqf Act, One Nation One Election, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Regarding demonetization, CM Naidu expressed his strong support for the move to ban high-value currency notes as a means to combat corruption. He stated that the highest denomination notes should be limited to Rs. 100 or Rs. 200, and even Rs. 500 notes should be abolished. According to him, only by removing large currency notes can corruption be effectively reduced in society. He also supported the 2016 decision by the Modi-led government to demonetize Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes.

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the military operation in honor of the Indian women who lost their husbands to terrorism. He said this was a meaningful tribute. The Chief Minister highlighted that terrorist camps were destroyed in just 20 minutes during the operation, calling it a significant achievement for the Modi government.

Naidu also commended Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in managing the sensitive India-Pakistan relations. He described Modi as a global leader who skillfully prevented unnecessary military conflicts. According to Naidu, India will not seek conflict but will firmly protect its interests if provoked. He emphasized that the Modi government has been clear and strong in handling these matters.