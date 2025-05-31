AP CM Chandrababu to Distribute Pensions in Konaseema District

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Konaseema district to participate in a pension distribution programme at Cheyeru in the Mummidivaram mandal. The Chief Minister will personally visit the homes of beneficiaries to provide pensions directly.

During his visit, CM Naidu will also engage in a face-to-face programme focusing on the adoption of gold families and employment guarantee workers. The government has a consistent schedule for distributing pensions on the first day of each month, and in light of the upcoming June 1 falling on a Sunday, pensions will be distributed a day earlier.

As part of the P4 programme, the government has identified 64,549 gold families in the district to benefit from this initiative. This efficient approach ensures that beneficiaries receive their pensions without delay, even during holiday periods.