AP CM Chandrababu to visit Srisailam on November 9, to launch seaplane service

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the revered religious site of Srisailam on the 9th of this month, coinciding with the introduction of a new seaplane service. The service will operate between the Krishna river in Srisailam Patalaganga and Bejawada Prakasam Barrage, marking a significant milestone for the Srisailam project and surrounding areas.

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu has played a pivotal role in the establishment of this seaplane service, which is expected to enhance tourism and spiritual experiences in the region. During preparations for the visit, District Collector Rajakumari emphasized the importance of organizing the necessary arrangements, including a ropeway and boat services, at the sites that CM Chandrababu will be visiting.

Collector Rajakumari conducted an inspection of the area where the seaplane will land in Pathalganga, engaging with officials to ensure all operations are in order. She urged department representatives to expedite the preparations for the Chief Minister's visit.

Under CM Chandrababu's leadership, there has been a concentrated effort to develop Srisailam Malanna Kshetra into a major spiritual and tourist destination, drawing parallels to the well-known Tirumala. The introduction of the seaplane service represents a significant advancement in these developmental goals.

Authorities from the aerodrome airport, irrigation, tourism, and forest departments have already evaluated suitable locations along the Krishna River for the establishment of the seaplane service, laying the groundwork for a promising enhancement in local tourism.