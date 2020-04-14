AP CM YS Jagan takes crucial decision over fee reimbursement, says will implement from next year

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken another crucial decision to release pending fee reimbursement funds for the academic year 2018-19. The government has given nod for release of Rs 1800 crore. In addition, CM Jagan has said that the government has paid fee reimbursement for three quarters for the academic year 2019-20. CM YS Jagan revealed the decision at a video conference held with district collectors and SPs on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan addressed several key issues related to education at the meeting and asserted that the fee reimbursement amount will be credited to the student's mother account from next academic year.

The officials have informed the Chief Minister about the sum of the amount being released by the government to the student, they said that Rs. 35,000 was provided under reimbursement scheme to the students and the remaining amount was collected from parents. Since the government has sanctioned full amount to the students, the authorities have directed the colleges to return the amount collected from the parents.

In this regard, 191 colleges have already been instructed the collectors to ensure the amount be reimbursed to parents. Officials of the Education Department have said that the government will take action against colleges that do not comply with government orders and put them on the block list.