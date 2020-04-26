AP defers salaries for second month also, exempts pensioners

Amaravati: The AP government announced that it will continue the deferred salary to its employees for the month of April, payable in May. But, it exempted the pensioners from this deferment this time.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued a Government Order Ms No 37 on Sunday, explaining that in the wake of outbreak and rapid spread of COVID19, the Government had initially imposed lockdown till 14 April and subsequently extended till May 3, which affected the State finances badly.

Hence the government ordered the deferment of the payment of salaries, wages, remuneration and honorarium for the month of April, payable in May.

Further, the Government, considering the hardships being faced by the pensioners, order for the payment of full pensions to all the categories of pensioners, as per the usual scale and procedure.

The deferment of 15 days salaries to all the government employees for the month of March, payable in April already implemented. But, it did not give clarity on when will it return the deferred payments.

It is worth mentioning that, the former CM and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, in his recent letter to Chief Secretary, demanded the State government to consider the hardships being faced by the pensioners, who are above 60 years during the spread of deadly coronavirus.