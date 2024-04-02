  • Menu
AP govt. announces summer holidays for schools

The Education Department in Andhra Pradesh has officially announced that schools in the state will be closed for summer vacations starting from the 24th of this month.

According to an order issued by the Secretary of the Schools Department, Suresh Kumar, the summer holidays will last until June 11.

The order also stated that schools will reopen on June 12 for the next academic year.

