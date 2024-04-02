Live
- Khammam: DC inspects election training programme
- Country heading towards developed nation status by 2047, says FM Sitharaman at Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up
- Lt Gen J S Sidana takes over as DG Electronics & Mechanical Engineers
- KTR advocates for farmers’ rights
- IPL 2024: Trent Boult's bowling was world-class against MI, says Stuart Broad
- Khammam: Elections put damper on real estate boom
- Yaduveer files nomination papers
- Paradip Port pips Kandla to become India’s highest cargo handling port
- Codavaland demand: Appeal admitted by HC
- IREDA loans for green energy projects surge to Rs 37,354 crore in 2023-24
Just In
AP govt. announces summer holidays for schools
Highlights
The Education Department in Andhra Pradesh has officially announced that schools in the state will be closed for summer vacations starting from the 24th of this month.
The Education Department in Andhra Pradesh has officially announced that schools in the state will be closed for summer vacations starting from the 24th of this month.
According to an order issued by the Secretary of the Schools Department, Suresh Kumar, the summer holidays will last until June 11.
The order also stated that schools will reopen on June 12 for the next academic year.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS