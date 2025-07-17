AP ICET counselling schedule updated for MBA and MCA admissions 2025-26

The ICET counselling schedule for admissions to MBA and MCA courses in the state for the academic year 2025-26 has undergone changes. Initially set to commence on July 13, the web options entry now begins on July 16, as notified by the Higher Education Council.

Candidates wishing to access the web options entry portal must log in using their hall ticket number and date of birth. As per the revised timetable, the web option entry will be available until July 21, allowing candidates to select a maximum of five preferences based on the cut-off scores.

The postponement of the ICET counselling is attributed to delays in issuing permissions for MBA and MCA colleges. Currently, there are approximately 340 government and private institutions awaiting government approval for seat allocations and the necessary government orders.

Verification of uploaded certificates is scheduled to continue until July 19. An opportunity to edit web options will be provided on July 22. The first phase of seat allotment is expected to be released on July 25. Students who secure seats will need to report to their respective colleges from July 26 to 28, with classes for the new academic year commencing on July 28.