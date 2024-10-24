Live
- AP Minister Narayana Reviews on Diarrhea Incident In Anjanapuram colony
Andhra Pradesh Minister Ponguru Narayana conducted an urgent review following the tragic deaths of two individuals attributed to severe vomiting and diarrhea in Anjanapuram Colony. Authorities remain uncertain whether water pollution is the cause of these illnesses, prompting the minister to order an immediate investigation.
Officials reported that local borehole water samples would be sent to a testing facility in Vijayawada. In the meantime, the minister has recommended the closure of all boreholes in the area and the provision of drinking water through tanker services.
In addition to the two fatalities, six others are currently receiving treatment at private hospitals. The District Collector confirmed the establishment of medical camps and emphasized ongoing sanitation efforts in the affected region.
During the review meeting, Minister Narayana instructed officials to promptly remove sewage from drainage systems and assess all well water sources for safety. He also mentioned the possibility of bringing additional staff from neighboring municipalities to assist with the response efforts.
The municipal and health departments are committed to closely monitoring the situation until it returns to normal, ensuring the well-being of the community. District Collector Arun Babu, along with other key officials including JC Suraj, RDMA Harikrishna, DMH V Ravikumar, Public Health SE Srinivas, and City Panchayat Commissioner Apparao, participated in the review to address this serious health crisis.