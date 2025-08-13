AP Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from Aug 15

Vijayawada: Starting August 15, the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat will be completely free of single-use plastic, as part of a larger government initiative to make the state plastic-free by June 5, 2026.

The government’s new slogan, ‘Say No to Single-Use Plastic,’ highlights the urgent need to address the severe environmental and human health risks posed by excessive plastic use. Following the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the state administration is taking the lead by implementing the ban in the Secretariat, aiming to set an example for the rest of the state.

On Tuesday, chief secretary K Vijayanand held a meeting with various department secretaries to review the necessary steps for the ban’s enforcement. The discussion focused on prohibiting common single-use plastic items that harm the environment, including carry bags, water bottles, glasses, plates, cups, spoons, forks, and bottles used for cleaning liquids.

The meeting was attended by special chief secretary SS Rawat, MA&UD principal secretary S Suresh Kumar, APPCB chairman Krishnaiah, Swachhandhra Corporation MD Anil Kumar Reddy, and other officials.

Several other key officials, including special chief secretaries R P Sisodia and Krishna Babu, CCLA Jayalakshmi, GAD principal secretary M K Meena, CRDA commissioner K Kannababu, and principal secretary Sunitha also participated virtually.