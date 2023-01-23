AP stands in second position in supply of safe drinking water in rural areas

Andhra Pradesh stands at the top in the country in taking measures to supply safe drinking water to the rural people. The Union Jal Shakti department disclosed this to this extent. It is known that Union Kal Shakti Department has undertaken a special program named 'Swachh Jal Se Suraksha' from October 2 last year to January 26 this year. On this occasion, in partnership with the state governments, campaign programs are being organized on the use of safe water in all the villages of the country. Also, the measures taken for safe drinking water supply in the states were examined and marks were assigned.



The Jal Shakti Department has examined the conduct of water quality tests at drinking water sources (protected fresh water schemes, boreholes, wells etc.) in rural areas. Also, it has taken into consideration the measures taken by the governments when detecting bacterial agents such as E-coli along with fluoride, nitrate and other chemicals in the water.

It also examined the number of water quality tests conducted before and after the rainy season. Based on all these marks are allotted to the states for 900 marks. This time, Tamil Nadu stood first with 598 marks out of 900 marks. Andhra Pradesh secured the second position with 568 marks.

According to the statistics, the state government has made available the necessary kits for conducting drinking water quality tests locally in more than 87 percent of the villages in AP. Out of 18,393 villages, more than 96 percent i.e. 17,772 villages have been tested in two phases. It said that while tests were conducted at 1.64 lakh drinking water sources in rural areas, various types of pollutants were detected at 21,193 places. The Department has stated that in 20,739 places, the AP government has already provided protected fresh water sources through alternative means.