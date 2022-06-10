APDC enters into an agreement with WhatsApp to enhance communication between govt. and people

Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation ( APDC ), which plays a crucial role in taking Andhra Pradesh state government schemes and programs to the masses through digital media, has now launched WhatsApp services and has entered into an agreement with WhatsApp.



Recognizing the need and importance of such a platform in a state like Andhra Pradesh where the number of internet users is growing rapidly, WhatsApp India is providing full technical support to the APDC WhatsApp platform. This will enable everyone in the state to access information on state government programs, schemes and decisions faster.

APDC hopes that these WhatsApp services will further enhance government decisions, and policies and disseminate information on welfare schemes to the public. As part of the expansion of these services, APDC will soon offer a full range of WhatsApp chatbot services. The WhatsApp chatbot service, to be launched by APDC, will be useful in bringing information on government programs and schemes in Andhra Pradesh to remote areas of the state.

'Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is happy to work with WhatsApp, a popular messaging application, to take the progressive agenda to the people of the state of Andhra Pradesh. This step will greatly help the APDC in its quest to bridge the gap between the government and the people through digital media, "said APDC Vice Chairman, MD Chinna Vasudeva Reddy.

"We are proud to work with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to further improve e-governance in the state. We constantly work through our WhatsApp business platform to create diverse, e-governance solutions tailored to every need, which will enable them to maintain good relations with the citizens in a fast, easy and changing environment," Shivanath Thukral, Head of Public Policy, WhatsApp India, said.