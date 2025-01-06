APERC to conduct public consultations on tariff proposals

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct public consultations to finalise the electricity tariffs for the fiscal year 2025-26, informed APCPDCL SE Katta Venkateswarlu in Ongole on Sunday.

He asked the public to participate in the consultations through video conference from the district’s superintending and divisional engineer offices.

The SE explained that the APERC is conducting the consultations for three days, on January 7th and 8th in Vijayawada and January 10th in Kurnool. He said that the public can participate in person from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm, and by video conference from 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

The SE said that interested people from the district can attend the video conference from the Ongole circle office and the divisional offices at Kandukur, Kanigiri, Darsi, and Markapur and share their opinions. If not, the SE said that the stakeholders can send their opinions to the APERC through its website.

He asked those wishing to attend in person to register their details in advance with the APERC secretary. He encouraged all consumers to utilise the opportunity to share their views on the proposed electricity tariffs.