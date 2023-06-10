Apex court to hear plea for cancellation on June 13

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea on June 13 against the Telangana High Court order allowing anticipatory bail to YSRCP MP from Kadapa Y S Avinash Reddy in the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

The plea has been filed by Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Suneetha, mentioned the matter before a vacation bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal.

“They do not cooperate on summons. Then he avoids the probe on account of mothers illness. The accused is the principal conspirator in my father’s murder.. my father was killed.. The High Court did not grant interim protection initially,” said senior counsel Sidharth Luthra on behalf of the appellant Dr Suneetha. The SC has directed the CBI to complete its investigation by this month end positively.

The apex court scheduled the matter for hearing on June 13.

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy is mentioned as A8 in the fresh CBI counter petition to the Supreme Court against the Telangana High Court anticipatory bail to the MP. This is the first time that the CBI had mentioned Avinash Reddy as an accused along with his father in destroying the evidence.

Justice Bose went ahead and asked Suneetha “Do you want cancellation of anticipatory bail,” to which her counsel Luthra added, “High Court has gone on the basis of media reports. Please see the kind of findings.”

The Telangana High Court had on May 31 granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy.

The High Court vacation bench Justice M Laxman had stated that there was no direct evidence to prove the MP’s participation in a larger conspiracy and the entire case was made out based on hearsay and CBI too never claimed his interference in the investigation or his involvement in tampering the evidence. Justice Laxman said that there was no justification for a custodial interrogation of the petitioner by the CBI authorities.

During the hearing, the vacation judge also asked the CBI what was wrong in washing the blood at the scene of murder when it was apparent that it was a murder going by the injuries on the body.