APPCB urges eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Vijayawada: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) launched a large-scale awareness campaign across the state to promote environmentally friendly celebrations.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a specially designed poster with an environmental message at the Secretariat. APPCB member secretary Saravanan and chairman Dr P Krishnayya attended the event. The campaign encourages the public to use clay idols, including seed Ganeshas that can be immersed at home and will grow into plants.

“Idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) contain chemicals like gypsum, sulfur, phosphorus, and magnesium,” the Chief Minister stated. “When immersed, they severely pollute water bodies and threaten aquatic life. I urge everyone to use only clay idols and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi without harming the environment.”

To support these efforts, the APPCB allocated nearly Rs 40 lakh to its zonal and regional offices across the state. District Collectorates have also been instructed to strictly follow Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines for idol immersion. The board has requested municipal bodies to set up temporary artificial ponds to prevent the contamination of natural water bodies. Additionally, APPCB officers have distributed nearly three lakh clay idols throughout district headquarters and rural areas. Seed idols, which sprout plants within four days when watered in a pot, were also prepared and distributed.

In a unique initiative, APPCB officials in Srikakulam district delivered clay idols directly to households. In Guntur, officials announced prizes for those who create and share videos showcasing plastic-free Ganesh idols.

To combat the environmental damage caused by PoP idols and synthetic paints, the APPCB partnered with NTR district officials to create 7,500 clay Ganeshas at once at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

This feat was recognised and certified by the World Book of Records. APPCB chairman Dr. P. Krishnayya, chief environmental engineer M Rajashekar, and officers from the Vijayawada regional office participated in the record-setting event.