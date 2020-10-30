APPSC releases results of Group 1 preliminary exam, here is the mains schedule

APPSC Group 1 Results: It is learned that the APPSC has postponed the Mains examinations scheduled to be held in AP from November 2 to 13 as per the High Court orders. It has recently announced a new schedule for the postponed Group-1 Mains exams, which will be held from December 14 to 20.

On the other hand, departmental examinations for government employees will be held from November 21 to 29 as usual. Meanwhile, APPSC has released the results of Group-1 Preliminary Examination. With the release of the preliminary test results the barriers to conduct the Mains‌ test have been removed. The list of eligible candidates for Mains and the dates of the new scheduled examinations are made available on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

In the last week, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was ordered to postpone the Group-1 main examination after a few candidates moved the court over the errors obtained in the preliminary examinations.