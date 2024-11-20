APSSDC inks pact with Pearson

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) here on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pearson, global leader in educational publishing and assessment.

Executive Director of APSSDC K Raghu said that the collaboration aims at conducting an English skills assessment as part of the skill census pilot project in the Mangalagiri constituency.

Pearson offers a diverse range of products, including digital learning platforms, standardised assessments and professional development resources. Their focus on quality and adaptability ensures that they meet the evolving needs of students, educators, and institutions.

Raghu elaborating on the MoU, said that as part of this partnership, Pearson will provide the Versant (pre-diagnostic), 30-minute English language test for integration into the Naipunyam app, offer technical support and assistance throughout the integration process, supply a comprehensive project plan to APSSDC, and the English assessment scores will be incorporated into the skill cards of citizens, enhancing their profiles for skill development.

Director of Pearson Prabhu Ravindran said that they will provide a total of 200,000 assessments for the pilot project, which is set to run for one year.

The APSSDC was represented by K Raghu and Pearson was represented by Directors Prabhu Ravindran and Bhavya Suri.