APUCF demands rollback of hiked property tax

Vijayawada: Convener of Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Federation (APUCF) Ch Babu Rao took strong exception to the increase of property tax for 2025-26 in all municipal corporations and municipalities across the state. Compared to last year, there is a 15 percent increase which imposes a burden of Rs 320 crore on house owners.

He recalled that in 2020, the then YSRCP government replaced the rental value-based tax system with property value-based house tax policy by issuing GO 198. Orders were given to increase the tax by 15 percent every year.

Babu Rao said that during the elections, the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP coalition promised to review the property value-based tax policy and assured no tax hikes, as mentioned in their manifesto. The coalition government has broken its promise and betrayed the trust of the people.

He recalled that Chief Minister Chandrababu repeatedly announced that people are unable to bear burdens and that no additional burdens would be imposed. However, imposing a burden of Rs 320 crore at once, contrary to this, is condemnable. In the past, tax hikes occurred only once in five years.

Additionally, the government increases land values every year for stamp duty and registration purposes. Based on this, house taxes continue to rise perpetually. He termed that increasing house tax by up to 30 percent and offering 5 percent rebate if paid by the end of this month is deceitful.

Babu Rao demanded the Chief Minister to intervene immediately and cancel the increased taxes by upholding the poll promises.