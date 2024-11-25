Are strict laws needed to ensure MLAs attend Assembly sessions?

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his 10 YSRCP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly as the Speaker has refused to give the status of LoP to Jagan as they do not have the required strength in Assembly. The decision of YSRCP not to attend the Assembly has come in for sharp criticism from the TDP and alliance partners and the APCC chief Y S Sharmila. The TDP-led alliance is demanding that rules be amended to disqualify those who continuously boycott the Assembly. Y S Sharmila has demanded her brother’s resignation in case he lacks the boldness to attend the Assembly session and question the NDA alliance government’s “anti-people policies”. The Hans India presents the people’s voice here on this issue.

It is the prime responsibility of the MLAs to attend the Assembly sessions and discuss the issues of their constituency. Assembly sessions give the best opportunity for opposition to question various decisions of the government. They can give suggestions and ensure that the development works of their constituency get cleared. Instead of playing this crucial role, YSRCP MLAs are boycotting the Assembly which is nothing but insulting the people who elected them and cheating the constituents.

Midathala Ramesh, Namami Ganga State convenor, Nellore

MLAs are meant to spent much of their time researching and asking questions regarding their constituency. They are elected to go to Assembly not to sit at home and draw salaries for doing nothing. They should learn to represent their voters and ensure development of their constituency and not indulge in mudslinging day in and day out. Those who do not attend Assembly should be disqualified.

Dr M Supriya, psychotherapist, Mulapet

Boycotting Assembly is not correct. Assembly is the proper forum for discussing public issues. Opposition has the responsibility to pinpoint the government failures or take up the problems faced by the people to the government through the Assembly. YSRCP leaders should change their attitude.

Nimmala Narayana Rao, professional tailor, Tirupati

Assembly is the right forum for the opposition to make the government take proper decisions. If the opposition boycotts the Assembly, who will raise the problems or issues of the people. Further the government is spending a lot of money on MLAs and also for the conduct of Assembly. Abstaining from the Assembly causes loss of public money. Such people should be disqualified.

J Rahul, Chaithanya Engineering College student, Tirupati

The sanctity of being elected as an MLA needs to be respected by attending the Assembly sessions. However, the YSRCP MLAs are not bothered about respecting their posts and hence confine themselves to skipping the Assembly sessions. Such a trend should not be encouraged.

Dabbiru Gurunadh, resident of Srinagar Colony, Visakhapatnam

Not attending the Assembly sessions by the YSRCP MLAs should be viewed seriously. Action should be initiated if boycotting the sessions continues. Unless strict action is initiated, change cannot be witnessed, and respective constituents continue to suffer as their constituency issues remain unresolved.

V Visweswara Rao, advocate, Visakhapatnam