Live
- Three civilians go missing in J&K’s Kathua, security forces launch search operation
- Why rating your pain out of 10 is tricky
- South Korean court orders impeached Yoon released from custody after accepting request to cancel arrest
- Nikhita Gandhi comes up with the perfect Holy anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’
- 'No need to fear anyone, give your best': Sakshi Malik's 'fearless' message for Women's Day
- Mkts rebound nearly 1% on positive global cues
- Karnataka's GSDP to grow at 7.4 pc, to outpace national rate: CM Siddaramaiah
- Choosing the Best Indian Crypto Exchange: 10 Tips to Consider When Selecting a Platform
- Hiring grows 10% in Feb: foundit report
- Nara Lokesh announces establishment of seniority list for teachers and reforms in education sector
Just In
Ashoka Women’s Engineering College holds SAACHI 2025
Kurnool: Ashoka Women’s Engineering College hosted ‘SAACHI 2025’, a prestigious event held annually to recognise and honor women, who made outstanding...
Kurnool: Ashoka Women’s Engineering College hosted ‘SAACHI 2025’, a prestigious event held annually to recognise and honor women, who made outstanding contributions in their respective fields. The was organised as part of International Women’s Day celebrations in the college premises on Thursday.
Chief guests Y Showrilu Reddy, Dean Administrator at St Joseph’s Degree College, and Vijaya Bharathi, philanthropist and welfare worker, emphasised the importance of perseverance and determination in achieving success.
This year, 12 exceptional women were honored for their remarkable contributions in various fields. They were entrepreneurs Sasya Muppa, Krishnapuram Jagathi Reddy and Divya Reddy; Mula Sirisha Reddy (Fashion); Dr K Shantha, Dr Sr Vijaya Sure and Dr M Indira Santhi (Education); D Bhuvaneswari (Art); Jafreen Shaik (Sports); S Nazima Kausar (Judiciary); Majety Anvitha (Information Technology); and Dr Sravya Rajasekhar (Medicine).
Speaking at the event, Ashoka Women’s Engineering College Chairman K Ashok Vardhan Reddy, CEO Dr Harish Krishna and Principal Dr R Naveen reiterated the institution’s commitment to women’s empowerment. They emphasised the crucial role of education, leadership, and resilience in shaping a brighter future for young women.