Ashoka Women’s Engineering College holds SAACHI 2025

Kurnool: Ashoka Women’s Engineering College hosted ‘SAACHI 2025’, a prestigious event held annually to recognise and honor women, who made outstanding contributions in their respective fields. The was organised as part of International Women’s Day celebrations in the college premises on Thursday.

Chief guests Y Showrilu Reddy, Dean Administrator at St Joseph’s Degree College, and Vijaya Bharathi, philanthropist and welfare worker, emphasised the importance of perseverance and determination in achieving success.

This year, 12 exceptional women were honored for their remarkable contributions in various fields. They were entrepreneurs Sasya Muppa, Krishnapuram Jagathi Reddy and Divya Reddy; Mula Sirisha Reddy (Fashion); Dr K Shantha, Dr Sr Vijaya Sure and Dr M Indira Santhi (Education); D Bhuvaneswari (Art); Jafreen Shaik (Sports); S Nazima Kausar (Judiciary); Majety Anvitha (Information Technology); and Dr Sravya Rajasekhar (Medicine).

Speaking at the event, Ashoka Women’s Engineering College Chairman K Ashok Vardhan Reddy, CEO Dr Harish Krishna and Principal Dr R Naveen reiterated the institution’s commitment to women’s empowerment. They emphasised the crucial role of education, leadership, and resilience in shaping a brighter future for young women.