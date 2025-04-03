Assures that that it is safe to consume chicken and eggs

Vijayawada: The animal husbandry department announced here on Wednesday that avian flu, also known as bird flu, has been successfully contained across the state and there is no trace of it any-where in the state.

Director of animal husbandry T Damodar Naidu said in a statement said that the bird flu was contained due to the joint efforts of the government and the poultry farmers.

It may be recalled that bird flu was found two months back in some regions across the state causing concern to the chicken and egg eating population.

Damodar Naidu said that bird flu was not reported anywhere in the state in the month of March. “It is safe to consume chicken and eggs without any concern.”