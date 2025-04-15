Baba Ambedkar a guiding light for present, future generations

Rajamahendravaram: Dr BR Ambedkar is not just an inspiration from the past, but a guiding light for future generations as well, said Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari, joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, MLC Somu Veerraju, and MLA Adireddy Srinivas during a rally held on Monday to mark the 134th birth anniversary of the Architect of the Indian Constitution. The rally, which began at Y Junction and concluded at Gokavaram Bus Stand, saw participation from students, representatives of voluntary organizations, leaders of community associations, officials, and public representatives. The commemorative meeting at Gokavaram Bus Stand became a platform for a renewed commitment to Ambedkar’s vision. Speaking at the event, MP Daggubati Purandeswari described Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as a visionary whose dream of equality and social justice was embodied in the Indian Constitution. “Continuing his ideals is the highest tribute we can offer him,” she said. Joint collector Chinna Ramudu urged people to rise above caste and religious differences and strive for unity by Ambedkar’s vision.

He emphasised the importance of education, urging students to pursue higher studies with determination, stating that education alone can elevate one’s social standing.

MLC Somu Veerraju said that Dr Ambedkar was not only a national leader but also a role model whose ideals should inspire every citizen.

District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore called upon citizens to uphold Ambedkar’s values and work towards building a stronger nation. “The youth should step forward in the spirit of the Constitution,” he said.

Rajahmundry City MLA Adireddy Srinivas highlighted how Ambedkar’s constitutional provisions have empowered every citizen to live with dignity and freedom.

Additional SP NBM Murali Krishna, District Social Welfare Officer MS Shobha Rani, RDO R Krishna Naik, Additional Municipal Commissioner PV Ramalingeswara Rao, Mala Corporation Director Madda Mani, and Madiga Corporation Director Vemagiri Venkatrao and others participated in this meeting.