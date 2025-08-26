Bank staffer attempts suicide at police station

Guntur: Unable to bear harassment of police, a woman Divya attempted suicide by consuming poison at Arandalpet Police Station here on Sunday which came to light on Monday. The police immediately rushed her to the GGH-Guntur for treatment. Divya had filed a complaint with the police regarding a gold-related case. She alleged that for the past ten days, Arandalpet Sub-Inspector Narasimha Rao summoned her to the station for questioning and demanding bribe.

She works as a deputy manager for gold loans at Axis Bank. Divya claimed that a customer Sandhya was threatening her with a false case if she failed to give the money in gold loan case. Guntur West DSP Aravind is conducting inquiry on the incident which is expected to be completed by Tuesday.