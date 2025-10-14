Bhumi pooja for ayurvedic hospital held in Sri City

Sri City: Bhumi Pooja was performed for Sri Tulasi Ayurvedic Hospital in Sri City on Monday by its Managing Director Dr N Siva Prasad.

With an initial investment of Rs 75 lakh, the hospital will begin with 10 inpatient beds and specialised outpatient services. Speaking at the event, Sri City CSR Director Nireesha Sannareddy said that Sri Tulasi Ayurvedic Hospital has the potential to become a regional Panchakarma Wellness Center. Sri City's natural ecosystem offers a unique setting for holistic healing.

Dr Siva Prasad stated that the hospital, expected to be operational by next Ugadi, will cater to the healthcare needs of local communities while advancing the national vision of ‘Swastha Bharat’. Developed in phases, the facility will offer specialised treatments in Panchakarma, Prasuti Tantra (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), and Kayachikitsa (General Medicine). Blending traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern healthcare practices, Sri Tulasi Ayurvedic Hospital aims to create a centre of holistic wellness in Sri City. The event was attended by Customer Relations Vice President C Ramesh Kumar.